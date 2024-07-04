Sign up
Photo 4933
52 Week Challenge Week 27 Rust
A rusty cable makes its way through an eye hook at the Resica Falls scenic overlook.
4th July 2024
4th Jul 24
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
10025
photos
192
followers
204
following
1351% complete
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
motorola edge 5G UW (2021)
Taken
1st July 2024 7:20pm
Tags
fence
,
rust
,
cable
,
52wc-2024-w27
