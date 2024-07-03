Sign up
Photo 4932
A Summer Sun in Shades of Green
A sunny daisy on the McDade Trail.
July word- flower (July15)
3rd July 2024
3rd Jul 24
3
1
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
Views
9
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
motorola edge 5G UW (2021)
Taken
2nd July 2024 10:47am
Tags
nature
,
flower
,
daisy
,
july24words
Dorothy
ace
A beauty.
July 4th, 2024
gloria jones
ace
Lovely.
July 4th, 2024
Kathy A
ace
So lovely
July 4th, 2024
