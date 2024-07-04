The Silence of the Egg-Frying Panda (Text 2 Image 3)

There is only one part of this image that is actually mine- the butterfly- the rest is all Ai generated or a layer from my photo processing program.



The prompts for this round of Text 2 Image were mystery, details, summer, and. silence. I added in "panda" and "frying an egg on the sidewalk" for today's holiday. Yes, this is weird. I've never seen Silence of the Lambs- never will!!!!- but it was the only thing that came to mind when I thought depicting the word "silence". You've given it a look so you can move on now! (And my apologies for any nightmares you may have after having seen it.)