Previous
They Thought They Were Hidden... by olivetreeann
Photo 4936

They Thought They Were Hidden...

...but they were quite visible!
7th July 2024 7th Jul 24

Ann H. LeFevre

ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
1352% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

katy ace
Lol! This is fabulous! I love the low POV. It made me smile.
July 8th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise