Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 4937
Ready for a Make-over
It may have a dull finish now, but when I took this shot, this classic Ford truck had just been purchased and the new owner was telling everyone how he planned to bring it back to life.
8th July 2024
8th Jul 24
2
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
10033
photos
192
followers
204
following
1352% complete
View this month »
4930
4931
4932
4933
4934
4935
4936
4937
Latest from all albums
4843
4934
4935
4844
4936
4845
4937
4846
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
motorola edge 5G UW (2021)
Taken
15th June 2024 1:59pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
vintage
,
truck
,
ford
,
antique
,
jul24words
Mark St Clair
ace
Great framing
July 9th, 2024
gloria jones
ace
Love this image.
July 9th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close