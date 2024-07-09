Sign up
Previous
Photo 4938
A View From Above
Looking down from the second floor into the entryway at the Marie Zimmerman house. I liked the soft warm feeling of the wood.
9th July 2024
9th Jul 24
1
1
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), celebrating 13 years on 365! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and...
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
motorola edge 5G UW (2021)
Taken
15th June 2024 1:04pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
marie zimmerman house
,
july2024words
,
entry-way
KWind
ace
Great shot! Love your POV and the curve on the right!
July 10th, 2024
