Compliment Your Mirror Day

Mirror, mirror on the wall,

You're the fairest of them all.

You reflect my face towards me,

So I can see what others see.

You picture worlds which have no door,

But still call to me to come explore.

Oh, mirror, mirror on the wall,

To see the world as it should be,

Your view's the one I like to see.



I thought the name of today's holiday was really funny- as if your mirror needs a compliment! (o;