Previous
Next
The Foyer by olivetreeann
180 / 365

The Foyer

I'm just posting this for Laura so she can see what I started with for this week's rainbow pictures. Please don't bother commenting- it's really not that good of a picture!
28th March 2022 28th Mar 22

Ann H. LeFevre

ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #10! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
49% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Ann H. LeFevre ace
@ljmanning Here you go!
March 30th, 2022  
katy ace
I like it and don' see why you thinkl it isn't good. Please don't feel the need to respond
March 30th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise