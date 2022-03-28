Sign up
Previous
Next
180 / 365
The Foyer
I'm just posting this for Laura so she can see what I started with for this week's rainbow pictures. Please don't bother commenting- it's really not that good of a picture!
28th March 2022
28th Mar 22
2
0
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@olivetreeann
Married, mother of 2, and 6 grandchildren (yay!), now in year #10! I have dabbled in photography for quite some time now and have...
8297
photos
217
followers
213
following
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
2
Album
Toys on 365
Camera
TG-6
Taken
28th March 2022 1:49pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
@ljmanning
Here you go!
March 30th, 2022
katy
ace
I like it and don' see why you thinkl it isn't good. Please don't feel the need to respond
March 30th, 2022
