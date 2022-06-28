Sign up
Reflections
I am still rather pushed for time and today has been a very cold rainy day so no time for taking new photos.
I took this shot at the marina a few days ago when the sun was still shining. I love looking at the reflections of the boats on the water.
28th June 2022
28th Jun 22
Babs
ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
3749
photos
266
followers
116
following
Issi Bannerman
ace
Nice reflection.
June 28th, 2022
Kathy A
ace
Very nice reflection
June 28th, 2022
julia
ace
It's an upside down world..
June 28th, 2022
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
nice result
June 28th, 2022
Diana
ace
Lovely reflections and tones.
June 28th, 2022
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Superb , but feel light headed looking at it ! amazing what seeing a reflection without seeing the actual object messes with one's brain !!
June 28th, 2022
Maggiemae
ace
You see more underwater than over! Great photo!
June 28th, 2022
