Reflections by onewing
Reflections

I am still rather pushed for time and today has been a very cold rainy day so no time for taking new photos.

I took this shot at the marina a few days ago when the sun was still shining. I love looking at the reflections of the boats on the water.
28th June 2022 28th Jun 22

Babs

ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens
Issi Bannerman ace
Nice reflection.
June 28th, 2022  
Kathy A ace
Very nice reflection
June 28th, 2022  
julia ace
It's an upside down world..
June 28th, 2022  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
nice result
June 28th, 2022  
Diana ace
Lovely reflections and tones.
June 28th, 2022  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Superb , but feel light headed looking at it ! amazing what seeing a reflection without seeing the actual object messes with one's brain !!
June 28th, 2022  
Maggiemae ace
You see more underwater than over! Great photo!
June 28th, 2022  
