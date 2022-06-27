Previous
Irukandji Shark and Ray Centre by onewing
Irukandji Shark and Ray Centre

A bit absent at the moment, we have been to the funeral of a friend of ours today and I think I need a quiet night. I will catch up tomorrow.

A group of us went to the Irukandji Shark and Ray Centre a few weeks ago and I put this collage together but forgot to post it so here it is today.

Top left Shovel Nose Ray
Top centre Lion Fish
Top right Fiddler Ray
Bottom left Stingray
Bottom centre Banner Fish
Bottom right Zebra Shark
Beryl Lloyd ace
An interesting collage of sea creatures !
June 27th, 2022  
Diana ace
a beautiful collage of these wonderful creatures.
June 27th, 2022  
