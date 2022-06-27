Sign up
Previous
Next
91 / 365
Irukandji Shark and Ray Centre
A bit absent at the moment, we have been to the funeral of a friend of ours today and I think I need a quiet night. I will catch up tomorrow.
A group of us went to the Irukandji Shark and Ray Centre a few weeks ago and I put this collage together but forgot to post it so here it is today.
Top left Shovel Nose Ray
Top centre Lion Fish
Top right Fiddler Ray
Bottom left Stingray
Bottom centre Banner Fish
Bottom right Zebra Shark
27th June 2022
27th Jun 22
Babs
ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
3748
photos
266
followers
116
following
Beryl Lloyd
ace
An interesting collage of sea creatures !
June 27th, 2022
Diana
ace
a beautiful collage of these wonderful creatures.
June 27th, 2022
