90 / 365
Looking Up
It pays to look up sometimes. These are the stairs in Newcastle Library.
26th June 2022
26th Jun 22
Babs
ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
Kartia
ace
I love the artistic looking acoustic ceiling panels! You've made something beautiful out of them.
June 26th, 2022
Issi Bannerman
ace
How lovely! Nicely spotted.
June 26th, 2022
