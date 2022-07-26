Previous
Foreshore Sunset by onewing
Foreshore Sunset

Yesterday was a beautiful day and it felt as though Spring was just around the corner so I wandered down to the foreshore at sunset to take some photos.

Unfortunately, it rained again this morning but the sun has come out again now this afternoon, but it has turned chilly again.
Chris Cook ace
Very nice sunset
July 26th, 2022  
Diana ace
Beautiful capture and fabulous silhouettes.
July 26th, 2022  
