Agave Attenuata by onewing
128 / 365

Agave Attenuata

A few weeks ago Diana @ludwigsdiana posted a photo of one of these plants and while I was out walking a few days ago I spotted this one outside one of the houses on the waterfront.

I believe it is called an Agave Attenuata according to Diana's post and I have never seen anything like it before. Perhaps someone would let me know if this is correct.

I think this pair look like green swans.
3rd August 2022 3rd Aug 22

Babs

ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
35% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

CC Folk ace
Wow! These are crazy big! Like a water fountain!
August 3rd, 2022  
Issi Bannerman ace
They are amazing plants!
August 3rd, 2022  
Diana ace
Oh Babs what a great find and shot, you even got two together! You are spot on with the name, also called foxtail or lions tail. I believe the flowering part is also called swans neck. Are they not amazing plants?
August 3rd, 2022  
