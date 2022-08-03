Sign up
Agave Attenuata
A few weeks ago Diana
@ludwigsdiana
posted a photo of one of these plants and while I was out walking a few days ago I spotted this one outside one of the houses on the waterfront.
I believe it is called an Agave Attenuata according to Diana's post and I have never seen anything like it before. Perhaps someone would let me know if this is correct.
I think this pair look like green swans.
3rd August 2022
3rd Aug 22
CC Folk
ace
Wow! These are crazy big! Like a water fountain!
August 3rd, 2022
Issi Bannerman
ace
They are amazing plants!
August 3rd, 2022
Diana
ace
Oh Babs what a great find and shot, you even got two together! You are spot on with the name, also called foxtail or lions tail. I believe the flowering part is also called swans neck. Are they not amazing plants?
August 3rd, 2022
