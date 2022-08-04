Trees, Trees and More Trees

I am late posting today because we have been out with the walking group and then for lunch afterwards.



It has been a very grey day but luckily the rain held off until we got home.



We walked about 8 km along the paths close to Grahamstown Dam near Raymond Terrace.



There wasn't much in the way of photo opportunities apart from lots of trees along the flooded paths, but with good company to talk to along the way and a lovely lunch afterwards we had a good day.