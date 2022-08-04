Previous
Trees, Trees and More Trees by onewing
129 / 365

Trees, Trees and More Trees

I am late posting today because we have been out with the walking group and then for lunch afterwards.

It has been a very grey day but luckily the rain held off until we got home.

We walked about 8 km along the paths close to Grahamstown Dam near Raymond Terrace.

There wasn't much in the way of photo opportunities apart from lots of trees along the flooded paths, but with good company to talk to along the way and a lovely lunch afterwards we had a good day.
Diana ace
Such lovely shots of these beautiful trees and reflections, they sure have very wet feet ;-)
August 4th, 2022  
julia ace
Looks like a scene from my flooded tree's from a couple of weeks ago.. great triptych ..
August 4th, 2022  
Valerie Chesney ace
Wonderful collage Babs.. I just love Trees!
August 4th, 2022  
