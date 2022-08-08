Previous
Yin and Yang by onewing
133 / 365

Yin and Yang

After having another play with a feather photo I still couldn't decided whether I preferred the black background or the white one, so I put them together and think they look quite good like this.

I think given the choice though I prefer the white background one.
