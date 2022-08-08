Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
133 / 365
Yin and Yang
After having another play with a feather photo I still couldn't decided whether I preferred the black background or the white one, so I put them together and think they look quite good like this.
I think given the choice though I prefer the white background one.
8th August 2022
8th Aug 22
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Babs
ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
3790
photos
265
followers
114
following
36% complete
View this month »
126
127
128
129
130
131
132
133
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
2022
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
black and white
,
feather
bkb in the city
Well done
August 8th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close