Previous
Next
Exercise Done for the Day by onewing
172 / 365

Exercise Done for the Day

This is the last of my One Mile photos. We saw this chap paddling up and down in the ocean as we walked on the beach. He was out there for some time, so he had plenty of exercise that day.
18th September 2022 18th Sep 22

Babs

ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
47% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise