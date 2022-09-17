Sign up
171 / 365
Yellow Faced Whip Snake
I am posting a bit early today because I am out this afternoon.
As I was taking a photo of the One Mile Lifesaving building, I spotted this yellow faced whip snake. It was really travelling along and measures about 1 metre long.
Don't know if it is dangerous or not but it wasn't too bothered that I was taking a video of it. This is a screen grab of the video.
17th September 2022
17th Sep 22
Babs
ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
3828
photos
264
followers
123
following
Corinne C
ace
A great shot! It's venomous but not dangerous...
September 17th, 2022
Walks @ 7
ace
Nicely captured. Wish I was more comfortable around snakes.
September 17th, 2022
Kathy
ace
Good look at its long body. Google says while not dangerous, bite to a human can be very painful.
September 17th, 2022
