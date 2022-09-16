Sign up
170 / 365
One Mile Lifesaving Facility
Yesterday I posted a photo of the old lifesaving facility and the new one too at One Mile. Today this is a better picture of the new building built about 5 years ago.
The old lifesaving club did have character, but I guess this one is more efficient with all the latest equipment.
I see loudspeakers on the building too which is handy if any sharks are spotted.
This beach at One Mile is very popular with surfers, canoeists and paddleboarders, as well as swimmers.
16th September 2022
16th Sep 22
Babs
ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...

Rick
ace
Interesting place for the lifeguards. Great capture.
September 16th, 2022
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
It almost looks like a home- which probably comes in handy for the times when they need to be right by the beach. Good shot.
September 16th, 2022
eDorre Andresen
ace
Neat composition and story as always
September 16th, 2022
bkb in the city
Very nice shot
September 16th, 2022
Yao RL
ace
Very nice facilities.
September 16th, 2022
