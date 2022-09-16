One Mile Lifesaving Facility

Yesterday I posted a photo of the old lifesaving facility and the new one too at One Mile. Today this is a better picture of the new building built about 5 years ago.



The old lifesaving club did have character, but I guess this one is more efficient with all the latest equipment.



I see loudspeakers on the building too which is handy if any sharks are spotted.



This beach at One Mile is very popular with surfers, canoeists and paddleboarders, as well as swimmers.