Previous
Next
One Mile Lifesaving Facility by onewing
170 / 365

One Mile Lifesaving Facility

Yesterday I posted a photo of the old lifesaving facility and the new one too at One Mile. Today this is a better picture of the new building built about 5 years ago.

The old lifesaving club did have character, but I guess this one is more efficient with all the latest equipment.

I see loudspeakers on the building too which is handy if any sharks are spotted.

This beach at One Mile is very popular with surfers, canoeists and paddleboarders, as well as swimmers.
16th September 2022 16th Sep 22

Babs

ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
46% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Rick ace
Interesting place for the lifeguards. Great capture.
September 16th, 2022  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
It almost looks like a home- which probably comes in handy for the times when they need to be right by the beach. Good shot.
September 16th, 2022  
eDorre Andresen ace
Neat composition and story as always
September 16th, 2022  
bkb in the city
Very nice shot
September 16th, 2022  
Yao RL ace
Very nice facilities.
September 16th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise