Previous
Next
One Mile Lifesaving Facility by onewing
169 / 365

One Mile Lifesaving Facility

We have been out with the walking group today and out for lunch afterwards. I will post the photos next week.

It has been rather a grey day, but the rain held off until we got home. I think we are in for a couple of days of rain.

At the moment I am posting photos taken at One Mile a couple of days ago.

This is a photo of the original lifesaving facility taken 10 years ago on the left, and on the right is the new lifesaving facility built about 5 years ago. I will post another photo of the new lifesaving facility tomorrow.
15th September 2022 15th Sep 22

Babs

ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
46% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise