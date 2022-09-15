One Mile Lifesaving Facility

We have been out with the walking group today and out for lunch afterwards. I will post the photos next week.



It has been rather a grey day, but the rain held off until we got home. I think we are in for a couple of days of rain.



At the moment I am posting photos taken at One Mile a couple of days ago.



This is a photo of the original lifesaving facility taken 10 years ago on the left, and on the right is the new lifesaving facility built about 5 years ago. I will post another photo of the new lifesaving facility tomorrow.