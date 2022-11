Following on from yesterday's soldier crabs photo, I took this shot from the jetty looking down on the 'army' of soldiers. This was only a small section of the number of crabs on the beach at low tide, there must have been thousands.They only surface at low tide for about an hour or so to feed and then disappear under the sand again once the tide turns. They are amazing to watch.Here is the link I attached to yesterday's photo if you missed it.