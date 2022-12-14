Previous
Flower Collage by onewing
259 / 365

Flower Collage

I am posting early today because I have a busy afternoon ahead.

I will be in hospital tomorrow for day surgery to have a cyst removed and then I think I will be taking a break from 365 until the new year because I will be catching up with family and it is such a busy time at the moment.

I will be back in a few weeks once things have settled down again.

I took this series of photos while we were on our walk on Sunday.

I have no idea what the flower on the left is. I think the centre one is a blue flax lily but not sure. I seem to remember a friend of mine once saying they were edible but didn't risk it.

The flower on the right I think may be a coreopsis.

I hope you all have a wonderful Christmas, and I will see you in the New Year.
