One Man Down by onewing
One Man Down

Yesterday I posted a photo of three yachts close to our local marina. I then managed to get this second photo of one of the yachts before it sailed off into the distance.

If you look closely, you will see only three men on deck whereas in yesterday's photo there were four of them.

Either one has gone below deck or fallen overboard, ha ha.
