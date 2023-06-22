Previous
Shadows on the Jetty by onewing
Shadows on the Jetty

Still posting photos from the walk at Soldiers Point with our walking group.

I had to take a photo of myself on the jetty didn't I.
22nd June 2023 22nd Jun 23

Babs

ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
John Falconer ace
I wondered whose shadow it is???
Nice clean shot.
June 22nd, 2023  
Babs ace
@johnfalconer No idea but I think she was following me.
June 22nd, 2023  
eDorre ace
Fun shot!
June 22nd, 2023  
