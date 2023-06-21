Previous
Soldiers Point Walk by onewing
Soldiers Point Walk

We were out with the walking group a few days ago but only just got round to putting this collage together of the walk because I was posting the Fingal Island photos.

As you can see it was a lovely sunny day, but chilly. We did get warm walking though.

We started the walk on the west side of Soldiers Point, through bushland, around the point and marina and the up the east side of Soldiers Point before ending the walk back where we started and off for a well-deserved lunch. I think we walked about 8 km.

On the top left photo and the bottom right one you can see some of our walkers.
Babs

ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
Dorothy ace
Very nice.
June 21st, 2023  
eDorre ace
Neat collage. You really get the idea of the walk
June 21st, 2023  
Nigel Rogers ace
Lovely shots, looks like a great walk
June 21st, 2023  
julia ace
Looks like a fab walk.. great record collage of it.
June 21st, 2023  
Diana ace
Such a beautiful collage of wonderful scenes, especially that lovely blue sky :-)
June 21st, 2023  
Dawn ace
A lovely collage
June 21st, 2023  
Boxplayer ace
Lovely colours.
June 21st, 2023  
