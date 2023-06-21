Soldiers Point Walk

We were out with the walking group a few days ago but only just got round to putting this collage together of the walk because I was posting the Fingal Island photos.



As you can see it was a lovely sunny day, but chilly. We did get warm walking though.



We started the walk on the west side of Soldiers Point, through bushland, around the point and marina and the up the east side of Soldiers Point before ending the walk back where we started and off for a well-deserved lunch. I think we walked about 8 km.



On the top left photo and the bottom right one you can see some of our walkers.