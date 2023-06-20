On Golden Pond

As you know it is winter here in Australia and although this scene looks warm and sunny it was pretty chilly when I took this photo last evening.



While driving home I spotted the sky getting redder and redder and stopped by the foreshore to see two swans swimming happily along in the glow of the evening. It was just as the sun was setting and the temperature was around 12 degrees c.



Today is so sunny but the air is cold, and I believe the temperature is around 14 degrees c at the moment.



I think I am hibernating today. It doesn't happen too often where we need the woodburner fire lit all day but today it is lit, so I am nice and warm indoors.



