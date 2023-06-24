Sign up
Photo 430
Patterns and Textures
I am posting early today because I am going to a talk at our local library.
I loved the textures on this driftwood as I walked along the beach when out with the walking group.
24th June 2023
24th Jun 23
Babs
ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
Dorothy
ace
So much to see in this one photo!
June 24th, 2023
Maggiemae
ace
Definitely some kind of animal with a punk hairstyle!
June 24th, 2023
Islandgirl
ace
Great textures
June 24th, 2023
