Patterns and Textures by onewing
Photo 430

Patterns and Textures

I am posting early today because I am going to a talk at our local library.

I loved the textures on this driftwood as I walked along the beach when out with the walking group.
24th June 2023 24th Jun 23

Babs

ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
Dorothy ace
So much to see in this one photo!
June 24th, 2023  
Maggiemae ace
Definitely some kind of animal with a punk hairstyle!
June 24th, 2023  
Islandgirl ace
Great textures
June 24th, 2023  
