Previous
Photo 432
Little Corella
I had a lazy day yesterday at home so had a wander around the garden with my camera taking photos of the birds.
This little corella is quite tame and loves the sunflower seeds I put out for him.
26th June 2023
26th Jun 23
2
1
Babs
ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
Annie D
ace
What a cutie...they're lovely birds
June 26th, 2023
Call me Joe
ace
❤️👌❤️
June 26th, 2023
