Previous
Little Corella by onewing
Photo 432

Little Corella

I had a lazy day yesterday at home so had a wander around the garden with my camera taking photos of the birds.

This little corella is quite tame and loves the sunflower seeds I put out for him.
26th June 2023 26th Jun 23

Babs

ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
118% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Annie D ace
What a cutie...they're lovely birds
June 26th, 2023  
Call me Joe ace
❤️👌❤️
June 26th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise