Crested Pigeon

As you know we get such a variety of birds in our garden, but the crested pigeons are definitely at the bottom of the pecking order. They do manage to get to the seed that I put out for the birds but not until the rainbow lorikeets and the little corellas have had their fill.



It isn't easy to get a photo of these birds either because as soon as I get near them with the camera they fly off in fright. I was pretty lucky to get this shot though even though it isn't a brilliant shot.