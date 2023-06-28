Sign up
Previous
Photo 434
Bathtime
It is so entertaining watching the lorikeets having a bath. Not only is the one on the left getting a soaking the two on the right are having a shower too.
28th June 2023
28th Jun 23
5
3
Babs
ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
4096
photos
260
followers
130
following
118% complete
427
428
429
430
431
432
433
434
Views
10
Comments
5
Fav's
3
Album
2022 and onwards
Camera
DMC-FZ100
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
julia
ace
Busy birdbath..
June 28th, 2023
Wylie
ace
great splash catch!
June 28th, 2023
Issi Bannerman
ace
Oh, that's great! Lovely catch.
June 28th, 2023
Diana
ace
Wonderful capture with all those splashes!
June 28th, 2023
Dawn
ace
A fabulous capture
June 28th, 2023
