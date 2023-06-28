Previous
Bathtime by onewing
Photo 434

Bathtime

It is so entertaining watching the lorikeets having a bath. Not only is the one on the left getting a soaking the two on the right are having a shower too.
28th June 2023 28th Jun 23

Babs

ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
118% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

julia ace
Busy birdbath..
June 28th, 2023  
Wylie ace
great splash catch!
June 28th, 2023  
Issi Bannerman ace
Oh, that's great! Lovely catch.
June 28th, 2023  
Diana ace
Wonderful capture with all those splashes!
June 28th, 2023  
Dawn ace
A fabulous capture
June 28th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise