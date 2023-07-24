Previous
Me and Him by onewing
Me and Him

We have had rain for the last couple of days, so I am still posting photos taken at Birubi a few days ago.

Of course, I can't go to Birubi just before sunset without taking a shot of David and myself can I.
Babs

My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens
Christine Louise
Great capture of your silhouettes, love the sunset colours
July 24th, 2023  
