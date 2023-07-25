Previous
Pink Sunset by onewing
Pink Sunset

I have been out most of the day and only just got home so here is the last of my Birubi photos for now.

I loved how the sky turned pink just after the sun had set.
25th July 2023 25th Jul 23

Babs

ace
@onewing
Babs
Boxplayer ace
Gorgeous.
July 25th, 2023  
Issi Bannerman ace
Gorgeous sky!
July 25th, 2023  
Diana ace
A wonderful capture of this gorgeous sky and wonderful tones.
July 25th, 2023  
Brian ace
Awesome. fav
July 25th, 2023  
Tia ace
Such beautiful colours.
July 25th, 2023  
Nigel Rogers ace
Really great colours, fab
July 25th, 2023  
Annie D ace
recognised it straight off :)
July 25th, 2023  
