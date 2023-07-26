Sign up
Photo 462
Flower Collage
It is lovely to see the sun again after a few days of rain.
On my walk today I just did a local walk to the marina and waterfront, but as I have taken lots of photos of the marina previously, I thought I would concentrate on the flowers I saw on my way.
Even though it is winter here the flowers are still looking lovely along the waterfront paths.
26th July 2023
26th Jul 23
Babs
ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
Diana
ace
So many beautiful flowers in your lovely collage, quite a few are new to me.
July 26th, 2023
Issi Bannerman
ace
What a beautiful selection of pretty flowers.
July 26th, 2023
eDorre
ace
Love this collage of all of the flowers. I'm amazed at the winter variety!
July 26th, 2023
Babs
ace
@ludwigsdiana
I think the top row are L to R lantana, black eyed susan and pigface
Middle row trumpet vine, euphorbia and hibiscus
Not sure about the bottom row though maybe the centre one is Gazania. Maybe Julia can help me
@julzmaioro
July 26th, 2023
