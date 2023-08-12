Previous
Fingal Bay Looking Right by onewing
Photo 479

Fingal Bay Looking Right

I stood on the beach at Fingal Bay and took a photo looking left (yesterday's post) and here is one from the same spot looking right.

I am posting early today because I have been out for coffee with friends this morning and as it is such a beautiful day, I am going to do a spot of gardening this afternoon.
12th August 2023 12th Aug 23

Rick ace
Beautiful view and capture.
August 12th, 2023  
Shutterbug ace
Beautiful capture of the scene.
August 12th, 2023  
eDorre ace
Neat composition. Like the waves
August 12th, 2023  
