Fingal Bay Looking Left by onewing
Photo 478

Fingal Bay Looking Left

I am posting a bit early today because I have been out at keep fit class this morning and now, I am going into Nelson Bay to take some photos because I have an idea of a subject for a collage and will let you know later if the pictures I have in my head come together.

As I stood on the beach at Fingal Bay, I took this photo facing to the left of me, I also took a photo from the same spot facing right and then another one facing centre, so will post the other shots over the next couple of days.

It was pretty deserted at the beach, and you can see Fingal Island off on the right of the picture.
11th August 2023 11th Aug 23

Babs

ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
Suzanne ace
Great shot. Have fun at Nelson Bay
August 11th, 2023  
Dawn ace
A lovely shot
August 11th, 2023  
