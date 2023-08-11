Fingal Bay Looking Left

I am posting a bit early today because I have been out at keep fit class this morning and now, I am going into Nelson Bay to take some photos because I have an idea of a subject for a collage and will let you know later if the pictures I have in my head come together.



As I stood on the beach at Fingal Bay, I took this photo facing to the left of me, I also took a photo from the same spot facing right and then another one facing centre, so will post the other shots over the next couple of days.



It was pretty deserted at the beach, and you can see Fingal Island off on the right of the picture.