Surf Rescue Boat by onewing
Surf Rescue Boat

It has been a beautiful day today, so I went for a walk at Fingal Bay just in time to see the surf rescue boat whizzing by.
10th August 2023 10th Aug 23

Babs

ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
Issi Bannerman ace
Super capture. Hope everyone was ok.
August 10th, 2023  
Diana ace
Fabulous action shot and colours, hope it was just a practice run!

We had the most beautiful day yesterday too, I was out and about shooting all day ;-)
August 10th, 2023  
Dawn ace
Looks a great day nice shot we’re they practicing?
August 10th, 2023  
Nigel Rogers ace
Nice action shot, lets hope no-one drowned.
August 10th, 2023  
