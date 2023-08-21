Previous
Tree Bark Collage by onewing
Tree Bark Collage

Thanks for your comments over the last couple of days. Sorry I have been a bit absent but yesterday we were at the theatre in Newcastle in the afternoon and out for dinner in the evening and today David had a hospital appointment in Newcastle. So it has been a busy couple of days.

This is the last of the photos taken in bushland at Fingal Bay and I couldn't finish this series without putting together a collage of tree bark could I. Hope you like the patterns and colours.

I will catch up with your photos later this evening once I have recovered from the very early start today. It has been a long day.
