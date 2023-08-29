Sign up
Previous
Photo 496
Mosaic Kaleidoscopes
Thanks for your lovely comments and favs on the collages over the last couple of days.
I am a bit busy at the moment and will be absent for a few days.
I thought I would make one more collage, this time a kaleidoscope of mosaics I photographed a while ago. I quite like the result.
29th August 2023
29th Aug 23
1
1
Babs
ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
Diana
ace
They are stunning Babs, each one has its own beauty. Very difficult to choose a favourite, but I think mine will be the bottom left one ;-)
August 29th, 2023
