Previous
Photo 495
Lines - Black and White
Yesterday I posted a collage of lines in colour and today is a collage of lines in black and white.
I have been going through my old photo files and chose these for the collage. Some of you will remember the photos previously.
I am a bit limited on 365 time at the moment but will catch up when I can.
Thanks for your comments and favs on yesterday's collage.
28th August 2023
28th Aug 23
6
3
Babs
ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
4157
photos
254
followers
120
following
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
abstractaug2023
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Wonderful collage of line patterns , so well defined in b/w .
August 28th, 2023
Christine Louise
They all make a very striking image when collaged together.
August 28th, 2023
Diana
ace
I seldom fab a b/w but this is just too wonderful! You sure have a good eye for all these shapes and shadows!
August 28th, 2023
Joan Robillard
ace
Very nice
August 28th, 2023
Susan Wakely
ace
This works so well in B&W .
August 28th, 2023
Wylie
ace
this is a great set Babs. fav
August 28th, 2023
