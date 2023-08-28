Previous
Lines - Black and White by onewing
Photo 495

Lines - Black and White

Yesterday I posted a collage of lines in colour and today is a collage of lines in black and white.

I have been going through my old photo files and chose these for the collage. Some of you will remember the photos previously.

I am a bit limited on 365 time at the moment but will catch up when I can.

Thanks for your comments and favs on yesterday's collage.
28th August 2023 28th Aug 23

Babs

ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
135% complete

Beryl Lloyd ace
Wonderful collage of line patterns , so well defined in b/w .
August 28th, 2023  
Christine Louise
They all make a very striking image when collaged together.
August 28th, 2023  
Diana ace
I seldom fab a b/w but this is just too wonderful! You sure have a good eye for all these shapes and shadows!
August 28th, 2023  
Joan Robillard ace
Very nice
August 28th, 2023  
Susan Wakely ace
This works so well in B&W .
August 28th, 2023  
Wylie ace
this is a great set Babs. fav
August 28th, 2023  
