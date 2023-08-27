Previous
Lines - Colour by onewing
Lines - Colour

I have a bit of a collage theme going on at the moment.

As I was going through my photo folders, I had the idea of making a collage of previously posted photos with lines on them and this is the result.
Babs

ace
@onewing
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
these collages are neat, but your calendar is going to be totally amazing!
August 27th, 2023  
Diana ace
Such a beautiful collage with all those wonderful images. You are so clever and do these so well!
August 27th, 2023  
julia ace
Wow looks great .. fav
August 27th, 2023  
