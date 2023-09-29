Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 524
Billabong
For the next couple of days, I am posting photos taken at Auburn Botanic Gardens during our recent U3A trip to Sydney.
I thought this billabong looked quite peaceful, but I didn't see the jolly swagman.
29th September 2023
29th Sep 23
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Babs
ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
4186
photos
254
followers
122
following
143% complete
View this month »
517
518
519
520
521
522
523
524
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
2022 and onwards
Camera
SM-G965F
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Annie D
ace
The swagman was at the cafe having a cuppa :)
September 29th, 2023
Diana
ace
Beautifully captured with great colours and reflections.
September 29th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close