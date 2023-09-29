Previous
Billabong by onewing
Billabong

For the next couple of days, I am posting photos taken at Auburn Botanic Gardens during our recent U3A trip to Sydney.

I thought this billabong looked quite peaceful, but I didn't see the jolly swagman.
29th September 2023 29th Sep 23

Annie D ace
The swagman was at the cafe having a cuppa :)
September 29th, 2023  
Diana ace
Beautifully captured with great colours and reflections.
September 29th, 2023  
