Japanese Gardens by onewing
Japanese Gardens

Thanks for your well wishes for David after his surgery. He is still feeling a bit rough, but I am sure he will be much better tomorrow.

I had a good night's sleep and apart from doing grocery shopping and some washing today I am having a lazy day.

For the next few days, I am going to post more photos taken at Auburn Botanic Gardens at the beginning of September when we were on our U3A Sydney trip.
28th September 2023 28th Sep 23

Babs

ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
eDorre ace
Beautiful! Good thoughts to you both
September 28th, 2023  
Diana ace
Wonderful capture of this beautiful scene and typical bridge. A lovely walkway over that great looking water.

Sending positive healingtoughts to David.
September 28th, 2023  
