Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 523
Japanese Gardens
Thanks for your well wishes for David after his surgery. He is still feeling a bit rough, but I am sure he will be much better tomorrow.
I had a good night's sleep and apart from doing grocery shopping and some washing today I am having a lazy day.
For the next few days, I am going to post more photos taken at Auburn Botanic Gardens at the beginning of September when we were on our U3A Sydney trip.
28th September 2023
28th Sep 23
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Babs
ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
4185
photos
254
followers
122
following
143% complete
View this month »
516
517
518
519
520
521
522
523
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Album
2022 and onwards
Camera
SM-G965F
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
eDorre
ace
Beautiful! Good thoughts to you both
September 28th, 2023
Diana
ace
Wonderful capture of this beautiful scene and typical bridge. A lovely walkway over that great looking water.
Sending positive healingtoughts to David.
September 28th, 2023
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close
Sending positive healingtoughts to David.