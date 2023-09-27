Previous
Photo 522

Belmont

Late posting tonight, it has been a long day. David had day surgery at Belmont Hospital today and we were rather late home. It has been a 150 km round trip, and I am shattered. Just had dinner and I don't think it will be long before I am in bed. David is already asleep.

I parked at the hospital and luckily it was a lovely day, so I walked down to Belmont, had some lunch and walked along the waterfront.

Won't be commenting on your photos tonight as I am too tired. Will catch up tomorrow. Night night.
27th September 2023 27th Sep 23

Annie D ace
Hope you manage a good night's rest.
September 27th, 2023  
Beryl Lloyd ace
What a beautiful scenic view - fav. I hope all went well with David's surgery and you both had a good night's sleep feeling refreshed this morning !
September 27th, 2023  
