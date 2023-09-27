Belmont

Late posting tonight, it has been a long day. David had day surgery at Belmont Hospital today and we were rather late home. It has been a 150 km round trip, and I am shattered. Just had dinner and I don't think it will be long before I am in bed. David is already asleep.



I parked at the hospital and luckily it was a lovely day, so I walked down to Belmont, had some lunch and walked along the waterfront.



Won't be commenting on your photos tonight as I am too tired. Will catch up tomorrow. Night night.