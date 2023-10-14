Previous
Barbers Pole by onewing
Photo 539

Barbers Pole

It is interesting to see how the Barbers Poles have changed over the years isn't it.

I remember them hanging over the shop when I was a child and now this one is painted next to the doorway.
14th October 2023 14th Oct 23

Babs

ace
@onewing
Diana ace
what a great find and shot. We don't have any of these anywhere anymore.
October 14th, 2023  
Nigel Rogers ace
Great shot, rarely see these signs now.
October 14th, 2023  
