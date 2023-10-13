Sign up
Previous
Photo 538
The Yellow House
When I go to Nelson Bay I very often walk past this house, which for obvious reasons is called The Yellow House.
I didn't want to take a photo of the whole house as it would look as though I was casing the joint, ha ha so as I passed, I took this photo of the fence, gate and the porthole window.
13th October 2023
13th Oct 23
5
4
531
532
533
534
535
536
537
538
Dorothy
ace
Very, very nice, the colour contrast and especially the fence post.
October 13th, 2023
*lynn
ace
cool composition
October 13th, 2023
Suzanne
ace
Really effective composition. Favourite
October 13th, 2023
eDorre
ace
Neat composition!
October 13th, 2023
Diana
ace
That fence is fabulous, what a great capture of these wonderful patterns and colours.
I once took a photo of a house and a female owner came out and went bezerk! She thought I was casing it out and I had a lot of explaining to do. She actually wanted me to delete it!
October 13th, 2023
