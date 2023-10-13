Previous
The Yellow House by onewing
Photo 538

The Yellow House

When I go to Nelson Bay I very often walk past this house, which for obvious reasons is called The Yellow House.

I didn't want to take a photo of the whole house as it would look as though I was casing the joint, ha ha so as I passed, I took this photo of the fence, gate and the porthole window.
13th October 2023 13th Oct 23

Dorothy ace
Very, very nice, the colour contrast and especially the fence post.
October 13th, 2023  
*lynn ace
cool composition
October 13th, 2023  
Suzanne ace
Really effective composition. Favourite
October 13th, 2023  
eDorre ace
Neat composition!
October 13th, 2023  
Diana ace
That fence is fabulous, what a great capture of these wonderful patterns and colours.

I once took a photo of a house and a female owner came out and went bezerk! She thought I was casing it out and I had a lot of explaining to do. She actually wanted me to delete it!
October 13th, 2023  
