Previous
Photo 537
Patchwork
This is the last of my grunge photos taken in Newcastle. This photo was taken in the same alleyway as yesterday's photo. It does look a bit botched together doesn't it.
I wonder how long this building will survive.
Posting early today as I am off out this afternoon.
12th October 2023
12th Oct 23
Babs
ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
4199
photos
253
followers
123
following
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Great title and photo
October 12th, 2023
