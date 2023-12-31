Previous
Soldiers Point Sunset by onewing
Photo 617

Soldiers Point Sunset

I am posting a bit early today because we are out this afternoon and then out this evening for a meal at the wharf in Nelson Bay with a group of friends where we can also watch the 9 pm fireworks.

It is quite a grey day today and after wishing for rain for over a week we are now hoping it doesn't rain this evening.

I took this photo a couple of days ago at Soldiers Point. I think it looks quite nice on black.

Wishing everyone a Happy New Year.
31st December 2023 31st Dec 23

Babs

ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
169% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Corinne C ace
Wonderful sunset
December 31st, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise