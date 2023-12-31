Soldiers Point Sunset

I am posting a bit early today because we are out this afternoon and then out this evening for a meal at the wharf in Nelson Bay with a group of friends where we can also watch the 9 pm fireworks.



It is quite a grey day today and after wishing for rain for over a week we are now hoping it doesn't rain this evening.



I took this photo a couple of days ago at Soldiers Point. I think it looks quite nice on black.



Wishing everyone a Happy New Year.