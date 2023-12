There is a new sculpture at our local marina by sculptors Gillie and Marc.This one is of dogman paparazzi Benjamin. There are a few of Gillie and Marc sculptures around our area, one at Soldiers Point of Dogman and Rabbitwoman and a few in Newcastle also of Dogman and Rabbitwoman. I wonder if Rabbitwoman will join Dogman here in the near future.Here is a link about Gillie and Marc if you are interested.