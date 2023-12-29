Previous
Huntsman Spider by onewing
Photo 615

Huntsman Spider

More wildlife photos. This huntsman spider was on our dining room ceiling a couple of days ago. It isn't a huge one, probably just about 10 cm across (4 inches).

I don't kill huntsman spiders as I don't really mind them, but I am not so keen if they wander into the bedroom at night.

David managed to drop this one into a bucket and put it outside, so it has lived to hunt another day.

I say huntsman, but maybe it is a 'huntswoman' because last night I spotted a baby huntsman in our bedroom. This lady could have had up to 200 babies, not all survive but if a few have we could come across more little ones in the near future.
29th December 2023 29th Dec 23

Babs

ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
168% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Christine Sztukowski ace
Fabulous photo, but scary
December 29th, 2023  
Yao RL ace
Feeling the horror when you mention 200 babies.
December 29th, 2023  
Suzanne ace
I don't kill them either although down here we don't get the really big ones of the north. When I was a child and slept at my grandmother's, I always pulled the sheet over my head in case they walked across the bed at night.
December 29th, 2023  
Diana ace
Lovely shot of this beauty. What a horrible thought that you might be finding babies all over the house though ;-)
December 29th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise