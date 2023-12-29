Huntsman Spider

More wildlife photos. This huntsman spider was on our dining room ceiling a couple of days ago. It isn't a huge one, probably just about 10 cm across (4 inches).



I don't kill huntsman spiders as I don't really mind them, but I am not so keen if they wander into the bedroom at night.



David managed to drop this one into a bucket and put it outside, so it has lived to hunt another day.



I say huntsman, but maybe it is a 'huntswoman' because last night I spotted a baby huntsman in our bedroom. This lady could have had up to 200 babies, not all survive but if a few have we could come across more little ones in the near future.