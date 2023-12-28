Sign up
Case Moth and Cocoon
More wildlife from our garden. This is a case moth (also known as a bagworm) on the left and its cocoon on the right. We see them from time to time in our garden.
As you can see this one has just left its cocoon .
28th December 2023
28th Dec 23
Babs
ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
