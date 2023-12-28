Previous
Case Moth and Cocoon by onewing
Photo 614

Case Moth and Cocoon

More wildlife from our garden. This is a case moth (also known as a bagworm) on the left and its cocoon on the right. We see them from time to time in our garden.

As you can see this one has just left its cocoon .
28th December 2023 28th Dec 23

Babs

ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
168% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise