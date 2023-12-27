Previous
Another Pregnant Blue Tongue Lizard by onewing
Photo 613

Another Pregnant Blue Tongue Lizard

I was wandering around the garden yesterday and I spotted another pregnant blue tongue lizard. This one is only a youngster probably about 2 years old and as you can see, she is rather battle-scarred. Looks as though she has been caught by a neighbour's dog and had her tail bitten off, but she seems to be surviving quite well at the moment.

I fed her some raw mince and mushroom, and she liked that so I guess we will be seeing her again at some time in the future.

She seems to be a lot braver than our other blue tongue 'hissy'
27th December 2023 27th Dec 23

Babs

ace
@onewing
I have decided to rewrite my profile on 365 as it was rather outdated. My name is Babs and I live in Port Stephens on the...
167% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Diana ace
Beautifully captured, they have such wonderful markings. Did this one lose its tail or are they that short?
December 27th, 2023  
Yao RL ace
Poor thing, I hope it healed already.
December 27th, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise