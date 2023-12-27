Another Pregnant Blue Tongue Lizard

I was wandering around the garden yesterday and I spotted another pregnant blue tongue lizard. This one is only a youngster probably about 2 years old and as you can see, she is rather battle-scarred. Looks as though she has been caught by a neighbour's dog and had her tail bitten off, but she seems to be surviving quite well at the moment.



I fed her some raw mince and mushroom, and she liked that so I guess we will be seeing her again at some time in the future.



She seems to be a lot braver than our other blue tongue 'hissy'